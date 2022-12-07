‘Three Men and a Baby’ Stars Are Wanting a Third Movie

Back in 1987, Three Men and a Baby premiered. Starring Ted Danson (Cheers (1982)), Tom Selleck (Magnum, p.i. (1980)) and Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy (1984)).

The movie was directed by Leonard Nimoy (Star Trek (1966)) and was about three very eligible bachelors whose lives were turned upside down as they attempted to adapt their lives to fatherhood.

The script was based on the 1985 French film Trois hommes et un couffin (Three Men and a Cradle).

In 1990, Three Men and a Little Lady came out.

This time, the “dads” fly out to London to be there for their little girl, Mary, as her mother, Sylvia, plans to get married to the wrong guy.

Now, 35 years after the original movie premiered, the guys are back and ready to do a third installment.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Steve Guttenberg spoke about doing another movie with the guys. “I think ‘Three Men and a Bride’ would be such a hit movie. Tom wants to do it. Ted wants to do it,” says Steve.

Tom Selleck jumps in to add, “If they can do a good story and a good script. not just a comic book sequel, I’m there.”

There was talk back in 2020 that they film would be getting a reboot starring Zac Efron (High School Musical (2006) and The Greatest Showman (2017)).

According to Zac, he wishes there was more to tease. But they are supposedly getting a new draft on it soon. He also hopes the original 3 “OG’s” would be willing to make some cameos in the new reboot.

Would you want to see a third installment of Three Men and a Baby? Let us know what you think in the comments.