‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Star Is Petitioning For a Sequel

September of this year marked the 20th anniversary of the 2002 film “Sweet Home Alabama.”

“Sweet Home Alabama” is a romantic comedy film released in 2002. The film follows the story of a successful fashion designer named Melanie Carmichael, who is engaged to the mayor of New York City’s son. However, Melanie has a complicated past that she must confront when she returns to her hometown of Alabama to obtain a divorce from her high school sweetheart.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Josh Lucas revealed that he’s eagerly awaiting Reese Witherspoon’s go-ahead to make a sequel to their film.

“I would love to. I’ve campaigned her. I’m not gonna say that she’s the problem, but I think part of it is that Reese is so busy,” he told ET. “I hope she wants to be part of it. Carving out that piece of her life isn’t so easy for her. I don’t have the same responsibilities or time constraints, so I hope that she could find time to do it. I’ll be there tomorrow.”

Witherspoon currently has her own production company, Hello Sunshine. “If you look at what she’s doing, she’s become a mogul,” Lucas marveled.

Reese’s most recent production of “Something From Tiffany’s” had her thinking back about her and Patrick Dempsey’s scene inside the famous store.

“I think there is something so magical about that Tiffany’s moment. I hear about it all the time. That moment from Sweet Home Alabama just really stays with people,” she said in an interview with E.T.

“I think I was like, 24 years old, and it was a night shoot, so we were up all night, and they had closed down the whole store, so we were allowed to walk around and look at all the jewelry, everything,” she said. “It was just magical. It was very magical.”

Josh is completely on board with making a sequel. Now it’s just a matter of if Reese can get on board too.

