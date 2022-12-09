Jackie Chan Is Ready to Make ‘Rush Hour 4’

On Thursday, Legendary actor Jackie Chan made a rare appearance on stage at the Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia. He revealed that he and Rush Hour co-star Chris Tucker are in talks to make a fourth film in the franchise.

“Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?!”

He told audience members, “We’re talking about part 4 right now.”

He added that he was planning on meeting with the director that evening to discuss the script. Brett Ratner has previously directed all the other movies in this franchise, but it is doubtful he will direct the fourth.

Both Jackie Chan and comedian Chris Tucker starred in all three films: Rush Hour (1998), Rush Hour 2 (2001), and Rush Hour 3 (2007).

Culture Crave said, Jackie Chan confirms #RushHour4 is in the works.

Jackie Chan confirms #RushHour4 is in the works pic.twitter.com/dAwcA5F9Yc — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 8, 2022

The franchise follows a Hong Kong detective inspector who forms an unlikely relationship with a loudmouthed LAPD officer to solve a series of international crimes.

Jackie Chan has not starred in an English language film in 5 years. His last one was The Foreigner in 2017. Jackie, however, has been remaining active starring in Hong Kongese films in recent years.

Chris Tucker is in a similar boat. He hasn’t done much work since Rush Hour 3. He has appeared in two more movies since then, and that’s it.

Something like this would be quite wonderful and honestly a no brainer for both of the actors. The first three movies were huge successes, and the next one would be as well.

Plus- the timing is perfect.

Rush Hour actually cemented the Hong Kong-born Chan as an English-language action star, even if he originally thought the movie would fail. He had actually planned to quit Hollywood for good due to lack of interesting rolls.

This year (2022) marks Chan’s 60th anniversary in the film industry.

Hopefully Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works soon.

Which Jackie Chan movie is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.