Jackie Chan Is Ready to Make ‘Rush Hour 4’

in Movies

Posted on by Tabitha Boothe Leave a comment
Rush Hour Jackie Chan Chris Tucker

Credit: New Line Cinema

On Thursday, Legendary actor Jackie Chan made a rare appearance on stage at the Red Sea Festival in Saudi Arabia. He revealed that he and Rush Hour co-star Chris Tucker are in talks to make a fourth film in the franchise.

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker
Credit: CultureCrave

“Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?!”

He told audience members, “We’re talking about part 4 right now.”

He added that he was planning on meeting with the director that evening to discuss the script. Brett Ratner has previously directed all the other movies in this franchise, but it is doubtful he will direct the fourth.

Rush Hour Jackie Chan Chris Tucker
Credit: New Line Cinema

Both Jackie Chan and comedian Chris Tucker starred in all three filmsRush Hour (1998), Rush Hour 2 (2001), and Rush Hour 3 (2007).

Culture Crave said, Jackie Chan confirms #RushHour4 is in the works.

The franchise follows a Hong Kong detective inspector who forms an unlikely relationship with a loudmouthed LAPD officer to solve a series of international crimes.

Jackie Chan has not starred in an English language film in 5 years. His last one was The Foreigner in 2017. Jackie, however, has been remaining active starring in Hong Kongese films in recent years.

Rush Hour Jackie Chan Chris Tucker
Credit: New Line Cinema

Chris Tucker is in a similar boat. He hasn’t done much work since Rush Hour 3. He has appeared in two more movies since then, and that’s it.

Something like this would be quite wonderful and honestly a no brainer for both of the actors. The first three movies were huge successes, and the next one would be as well.

Plus- the timing is perfect.

Rush Hour actually cemented the Hong Kong-born Chan as an English-language action star, even if he originally thought the movie would fail. He had actually planned to quit Hollywood for good due to lack of interesting rolls.

Rush Hour Jackie Chan Chris Tucker
Credit: New Line Cinema

This year (2022) marks Chan’s 60th anniversary in the film industry.

Hopefully Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works soon.

Which Jackie Chan movie is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.

Tabitha Boothe

I grew up on Disney and being from Arizona, I was able to go to Disneyland every summer with my family. My love of all things Walt Disney has just grown over time and have now been instilled into my marriage and our three wonderful kids! We love Disney and go as often as we can. When I'm not at a Disney Park or writing about my favorite attraction, I can be found curled up with a good book (preferably action/fantasy)!

Be the first to comment!