Step Inside ‘Encanto’ to the Casa Madrigal in New York City

Join Mirabel and the rest of the family from Encanto as you explore the Casa Madrigal!

For the first in forever, just kidding; wrong movie. But seriously- La Familia Madrigal is opening their doors, and you’re invited!

It’s the world’s first immersive Disney Encanto experience: a real-life Casita, complete with live music, interactive passages, secret passages, and surprises behind every magic door.

It looks like a normal toy store, but it is far from that. An employee opens a secret wall, hands you a candle, and you are transported into the world of Encanto!

From Isabela’s floral wonderland to Antonio’s rainforest and Luisa’s happy place, CAMP’s Disney Encanto experience is bursting with magical fun.

And you didn’t hear it from me, but you might see Bruno’s room, too!

Inside each room, there is a place to put your candle, and something magical and different would happen in each location. The employees are constantly singing and storytelling throughout the entire event.

On top of all that, CAMP has brought the fun of the Disney Encanto town square to NYC. All kinds of merchants have created custom-made, exclusive items inspired by the world of Encanto, from chain-stitched apparel to handmade flower crowns.

Tickets start at $44.00 dollars and gives you a one hour fully immersive experience inside the Casa Madrigal.

According to their website, “Behind CAMP’s signature Magic Door is an immersive experience where families will be guided by a CAMP Counselor through a narrative-driven adventure, packed with plenty of Disney and CAMP magic. Guests will climb, slide, bounce, and dance their way through a unique themed environment.”

This CAMP experience is available through February 2023. So, if you’re in New York City, be sure to check it out.

Have you ever had an experience like this before? Let us know in the comments.