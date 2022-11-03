You Can Now Camp with Mickey and Friends!

“Meeska Mooska Mickey Mouse!” Join Mickey and friends in Dallas, TX for an all-immersive, extra-big adventure!

Created by CAMP, this play experience opens a child’s imagination to tell a fantastical story. Children ‘shrink’ down to the size of a crayon, and the Sensational Six need your help.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto need your help to get back to normal before a big birthday bash.

This is a larger-than-life play experience where families and friends work together to save the day.

Some of the things you get to experience are:

– Slide down the ribbon of a huge birthday present

– Explore a field of grass taller than your tallest uncle

– Mix a new song on a massive DJ turntable

– Play inside a human-sized kaleidoscope

– Climb a giant wall of extra-huge hot dogs

– Fling enormous popcorn kernels the size of basketballs

– Bust your funkiest moves in the dance party of the century

This experience started on October 14th, 2022 and will run through February 15th, 2023. It is geared toward children ages 2-8. However, kids at heart are more than welcome to join in.

Tickets range in price from $28 – $42 dollars. Your ticket grants you access to 40 minutes of fully immersive play for you and 22 of your closest friends.

Different CAMP locations around the country also have different experiences happening.

In New York City, they are having a Disney’s Encanto CAMP; and coming soon in New Jersey, they will be having a Paw Patrol Experience.

TikTok user @brittanyroseblog shared this video of the experience.

She wrote: “If you live in Dallas and have kids this one’s for you! A totally immersive Mickey and Friends experience now open at CAMP stores!”

The experience is closed most Tuesdays, and generally open from 10am to 6pm the other days.

Has anyone ever had a CAMP experience with their young ones? Let us know in the comments.