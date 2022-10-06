Things You Might Not Know About The Fab Five

Any Disney fan has a character they love just a bit more than the rest. But everyone can agree on a few fan favorites. So- who are they?

They are the Fab Five- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto. Daisy is not an official member of the Fab Five, but she is part of the Sensational Six.

Each character has some pretty interesting facts about themselves. Some are super well known while others a lot of people don’t know. You reading this, you probably will know every one of these.

So let’s jump in!

Mickey Mouse

Mickey! Everyone’s favorite mouse.

Originally, Mickey’s name was going to be Mortimer until Walt’s wife Lily thought Mickey sounded better.

His first ever words on screen were “Hot Dogs!”

He is the first cartoon character to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Walt came up with Mickey on a train from New York to Hollywood after losing Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

Minnie Mouse

Minnie! Everyone’s sweetheart!

Minnie’s full name is Minerva Mouse.

She grew up on a farm.

Minnie also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She was originally voiced by Walt Disney himself.

Donald Duck

Donald! Our favorite hot-tempered duck!

Donald’s middle name is Fauntleroy.

He helped present the Oscars in 1958.

Donald starred in his own propaganda movie.

He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Goofy

Goofy! Our loveable goofball!

Goofy’s original name is Dippy Dawg.

He has a son named Max.

Goofy was Walt Disney’s favorite.

He has been nominated for two Oscars.

Pluto

Pluto! Mickey’s best pal!

Pluto’s original name was Rover.

He belonged to Minnie before becoming Mickey’s.

Pluto has spoken only one time.

He has multiple pups of his own.

How many of these did you know? Let us know some facts we didn’t have!