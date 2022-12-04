“Completely Empty,” Fans Abandon Splash Mountain

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are home to iconic attractions that draw in millions of Disney Park Guests each and every year.

Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion are just some of the rides that have been there since the beginning.

Splash Mountain calls Disneyland home. The critter cast originally made their Disneyland Park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988. Then, moved to tell the story of lucky Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Bear, and Br’er Fox and their pursuit of the wayward hare. Splash Mountain is based on the 1946 film, Song of the South. The Disney film was never released on home video, nor has it been seen on the streaming service, Disney+, due to its controversial approaches to storytelling, which some audiences found racist and offensive.

When Guests leave Splash Mountain, they will be humming or singing Disney movie’s Academy Award-winning song, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah.”

Splash Mountain will be closing its doors forever on January 23, 2023 over in Walt Disney World Resort. It will reopen in late 2024 as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a whimsical attraction inspired by The Princess and the Frog. Disney explains that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take Guests on a musical adventure inspired by the beloved story and characters from the fan-favorite film. Picking up where the Disney film The Princess and the Frog, left off.

Guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen, and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome. Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

While Disneyland Resort has not announced a closure for its Splash Mountain attraction, it is still expectedly that the ride will close down permanently at some point in 2023 to also open in 2024. Despite the closure coming, a recent Reddit thread showed that there was absolutely no line for the attraction.

As a matter of fact, Inside the Magic has been keeping up with the Disneyland Resort App wait times and this has been an interesting trend. The attraction has pretty much stayed around a 5-minute or 10-minute wait. Over at Walt Disney World Resort, the attraction has had an average of a 30-minute to 50-minute wait time over the last week.

Splash Mountain is a thrill ride, and it includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where Guests are seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.

What do you think of the change of Splash Mountain?