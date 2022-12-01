Walt Disney World Resort has shared a special sneak peek for what Guests can expect soon.

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort transports Guests to a relaxing paradise that captures the essence of 5 distinct islands: Barbados, Jamaica, Martinique, Trinidad, and Aruba. Guests celebrate the spirit of the Caribbean and Caribbean travel with blissful sights and fun-filled activities—including colonial forts, lively markets, pristine beaches, splashy florals, and swaying hammocks— during their stay.

But, with the Trinidad building location of the rooms — far from Caribbean Beach’s pool and main lobby area — the Pirates of the Caribbean rooms never took off quite like Disney expected, seemingly.

Disney announced that these rooms would be retired and that there would be a new theming coming to the area. This week, Disney shared a sneak peek on what we can expect moving forward with these rooms.

@WDWPrepSchool shared the photos on Twitter.

Here is a first look at The Little Mermaid-inspired 5th sleeper guest rooms at Caribbean Beach Resort in the Trinidad area.

🐚 Here is a first look at The Little Mermaid-inspired 5th sleeper guest rooms at Caribbean Beach Resort in the Trinidad area.https://t.co/dGMQ0yAJQa pic.twitter.com/lghiFRtzhc — WDW Prep | Disney parks planning (@WDWPrepSchool) November 30, 2022

