Walt Disney World Resort has shared a special sneak peek for what Guests can expect soon.
Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort transports Guests to a relaxing paradise that captures the essence of 5 distinct islands: Barbados, Jamaica, Martinique, Trinidad, and Aruba. Guests celebrate the spirit of the Caribbean and Caribbean travel with blissful sights and fun-filled activities—including colonial forts, lively markets, pristine beaches, splashy florals, and swaying hammocks— during their stay.
But, with the Trinidad building location of the rooms — far from Caribbean Beach’s pool and main lobby area — the Pirates of the Caribbean rooms never took off quite like Disney expected, seemingly.
Disney announced that these rooms would be retired and that there would be a new theming coming to the area. This week, Disney shared a sneak peek on what we can expect moving forward with these rooms.
@WDWPrepSchool shared the photos on Twitter.
Here is a first look at The Little Mermaid-inspired 5th sleeper guest rooms at Caribbean Beach Resort in the Trinidad area.
If you love The Little Mermaid, you don’t want to miss out on riding Under the Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid.
Disney’s official description of the attraction reads:
A Song-Filled Shell-abration
Revisit the classic “tail” of how one lucky little mermaid found true love… and legs.
Your underwater adventure takes you below the waves on a tour of Ariel’s gadget-filled grotto. Immersive special effects and hand-drawn animation sequences recreate each unforgettable scene. Watch Sebastian the crab conduct every singing, dancing fish in the sea. Skulk past a sinister eel-infested lair, and then cheer as Prince Eric kisses the girl.
Spot Ariel’s friends Flounder and Scuttle, her father King Triton—and Ursula the sea witch, who looms 7.5 feet tall and 12 feet wide!
Emerge from the ocean’s depths in time to celebrate Ariel’s happily ever after in a spectacular fairytale finale.
