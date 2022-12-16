‘Night at the Museum’ Musical Workshop Just Happened

Back in March of 2020, Alan Menken revealed that he was working on a ‘Night at the Museum’ Broadway musical. Here we are two years later, and the adaptation has finally had its first workshop!

In a recent interview with Collider, Shawn Levy (Director of “Deadpool 3”) shared the progress of the musical.

“We started developing a Broadway musical, for which I have co-written the script, and Alan Menken has written all the songs. The other thing was this animated movie because I thought, this is a way to go to another chapter without dealing with recasting Ben Stiller and all these other characters and actors who are still very much vibrant and in the culture. And it also gave me the potential to do some things visually that we could never afford to do in the movies.”

The only problem with a musical is that it’s on a completely different time frame than a live-action or animated movie. Even though both the script and the songs are finished, it is far from complete.

“Well, I’m here to tell you that the pace of Broadway development makes movie development look lightning-quick. It’s super frustrating,” said Levy.

He continued, “But we have had our first workshop. We have the script, we have the songs. And as you’ve probably heard, COVID had a devastating impact in every form of the exhibition. But it really took its toll on Broadway and on the theaters in New York.”

“It’s a big installation piece of musical theater. So, it is not five to 10 years away, but it’s not a year away either. I’d say it’s somewhere in between.”

Thankfully, all is not lost. If you’re itching for some ‘Night at the Museum’, you can watch the new Disney+ series, ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’.

There is also the new animated series, ‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ on Disney+ as well.

What do you think of a 'Night at the Museum' Broadway show?