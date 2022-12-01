New ‘Night at the Museum’ Movie Will Bring Back Beloved Characters

The long, anticipated Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again is a little over a week away.

To celebrate, Disney has given us an official trailer and new poster. The all-new animated adventure will be released on Disney+ December 9th, 2022.

This upcoming spinoff of the hit franchise stars Zachary Levi who has another new movie coming out- Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again revolves around the mischief that takes place every night at the American Museum of Natural History when the sun goes down.

Nick Daley’s summer gig as a night watchman at the museum is a challenging job for a high school student, but he is following in his father’s footsteps and is determined not to let him down.

Luckily, he is familiar with the ancient tablet that brings everything in the museum to life when the sun goes down and is happy to see his old friends, including Jedediah, Octavius, and Sacagawea, when he arrives.

But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes with plans to unlock the Egyptian underworld and free its Army of the Dead, it is up to Nick to stop the demented overlord and save the museum once and for all.

The feature is being made by director Shawn Levy’s production company 21 Laps and is directed by Matt Danner.

This movie is based partially on the famous children’s book by Milan Trencwhich and has been adapted by Ray DeLaurentis, and William Schifrin.

