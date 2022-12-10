25-Year-Old Mom Charged With Murder After Suffocating Child In Orlando Hotel

A 25-year-old mother has been charged with second-degree murder, among others, following the death of her child in an Orlando hotel, one report finds.

Carlisha Maria Anderson was staying at the InTown Suites on Major Boulevard in Orlando, Central Florida when she called 911 following an incident in her hotel room. Found just five minutes from the gates of Universal Orlando Resort, police arrived on the scene at around 9:45 p.m. where they found an injured woman and an unresponsive child.

At the time it was reported that “[p]olice said the two were taken to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.” It went on to say that “[t]he woman’s condition has not been released, and the incident was domestic-related, and they are not searching for any suspects.” The child’s age was also not released at the time.

A month later and charges have been made regarding Ms. Anderson. ClickOrlando reported the charges:

Carlisha Maria Anderson was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a firefighter and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The report notes how officers were called to the hotel after a woman called the police, stating she had suffocated her child:

Officers said they found Anderson with a knife. Police said they were forced to shock the woman with a Taser to get her to drop the knife, but not before she was able to harm herself. Both Anderson and the boy were taken to a hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, police said.

It is still not known what age the child was and what motivated Ms. Anderson to act this way. What is also murky is whether Ms. Anderson was staying long-term at the InTown Suites or whether they were visiting the area from out of town. The investigation is ongoing

Inside the Magic will continue to update this developing story.

Universal Orlando Resort consists of Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s CityWalk at Universal Orlando, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park.