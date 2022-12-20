James Cameron Disrespects ‘Avatar’ Fans After Denying Autographs

Right when Avatar is back in everyone’s minds, James Cameron finds a way to disrespect some of his fans.

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) was released in theaters last weekend as the long-awaited sequel allows fans to revisit Pandora. Sam Worthington’s first adventure as Jake Sully ended with him joining Na’vi, the local aliens on Pandora. After 13 years, fans could finally go back and see a new side of the world.

The sequel is doing very well at the box office and is expected to make lots more in the following weeks to keep the franchise going. Cameron has already started work on Avatar 3 as the movie is done filming with Avatar 4 in early production. If anything, Avatar is gearing up for a long consistent franchise, just like Marvel and Star Wars.

Like any big franchise, fans are always excited to see people who created the movies they love. Some fans, after an event, saw Cameron and wanted the director to sign their posters with an autograph. Cameron was under no obligation, but a new video posted on Twitter shows that after the director walks past the eager fans, they begin to boo at him until he flips off the crowd with his middle finger:

This is not one of James Cameron’s finest moments because even though it might be warranted that the director didn’t have to sign the autographs and the crowd wasn’t happy, Cameron did make a foolish decision to flip off the crowd with all the cameras and live recordings on phones.

Avatar (2009) might be the highest-grossing movie of all time, but James Cameron isn’t immune from backlash, and his actions could anger many fans. Some of his opinions already concern fans as the director believes Jake Sully is an integral part of Pop Culture like the MCU.

Ultimately, the director will have to decide how he wants to present himself to the public because his actions will only get more backlash as Avatar becomes more popular. James Cameron obviously won’t lose his career for flipping off a crowd, but the director isn’t invincible and can do whatever he wants.

Avatar will continue to release more movies every other year, with Avatar 3 projected to release in December 2024, leaving fans a nice amount of time to enjoy the sequel and wait not too long for the next installment. Thankfully it won’t be another 13 years!

Do you think James Cameron should’ve flipped off the crowd? Let us know what you think!