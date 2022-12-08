Disneyland Guest Claims Getting “Yelled at” For Taking Photo, Gets Called Out on Social Media

Perhaps the most iconic part of Disneyland Park is its stunning Sleeping Beauty Castle. Since 1959, it has stood at the end of Main Street, U.S.A., as a promise of the magic and fantasy to come.

During the Holiday season at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Sleeping Beauty Castle gets a stunning makeover, glimmering with thousands of LED lights. Alongside the Candlelight Processional, Christmas Fantasy Parade, and International Festival of the Holidays, it’s a quintessential part of Christmastime at Disneyland Resort.

A recent visitor to the Disney Parks, Matt (@HorizonsOne on Twitter), decided to take a photo of Sleeping Beauty Castle right before the “Believe… In Holiday Magic” firework spectacular. Because the area was blocked off for Guest safety, Matt got a stunning photo of an empty Sleeping Beauty Castle.

But Matt’s picture didn’t come without a price. He shared it on Twitter, noting that he was yelled at for stopping to take the photo:

I got yelled at for taking this photo so I hope you all enjoy it.

While Matt didn’t provide further details, Disney fans were quick to point out that this area is cleared as a walkway ahead of Disneyland’s fireworks for Guest safety. @CallDougMarsh wrote:

So… no context for why you were “yelled at?” Let me guess— you stopped in an active walkway just before fireworks and held up traffic so you could get your “perfect shot?” And some cast member had to ask you to move along with all the rest of the guests. Or is that not it?

@FiBelleFi agreed, informing Matt that this area is an active walkway. He responded that he quickly figured that out:

This is a walkway! I learned that!

Others cheered Matt on, saying the perfect picture was worth the trouble. From @wvugirl2007:

You paid an arm & a leg to be there so they need to chill out. You earned ever second in that park if you want it & that picture is well deserved. Part of the reason I haven’t been back to the parks since 2018 is the change in culture of the parks like this.

While getting the perfect shot of Sleeping Beauty Castle can be tempting, it’s essential to follow all Disney Cast Member instructions when visiting the Disney Parks.

Do you think this Guest was in the right?

