Popular Limited-Crowd Disney World Event Sold Out

Walt Disney World Resort has four different theme parks: EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth”

Magic Kingdom is known for Cinderella Castle, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and many more family fun attractions.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is known for attractions like Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, Slinky Dog Dash, and many more attractions.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom recently announced the return of a popular event, Disney After Hours. Disney explains Disney After Hours as a time when “Guests can experience more magic in less time when one of our theme parks stays open for 3 extra hours after the Park closes Guests with special event tickets to attend Disney After Hours.”

Guests with a ticket to Disney After Hours can explore one of Disney’s theme parks like never before with lower wait times for attractions. Also, select beverages and ice cream, novelties, and popcorn are included with the cost of admission.

Opening night for Disney’s Hollywood Studios has now completely sold out.

Guests can still get tickets for Disney After Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for January 11, 2023, cost is $129; January 18, 2023, cost is $139; January 25, 2023, cost is $145; February 15, 2023, cost is $149; February 22, 2023, cost is $149; March 8, 2023, cost is $149; March 22, 2023, cost is $149; March 29, 2023, cost is $145; April 2, 2023, cost is $139; April 5, 2023, costs is $149; and April 19, 2023, the cost is $145. Each ticket price does not include taxes or discounts.

Disney Magic Kingdom has tickets for Disney After Hours starting January 9th, 2023, the ticket price is $135, on January 16, 2023.

For more information on ticket prices and availability, visit Disney’s official website.

Will you be attending Disney After Hours?