Wild Animal Forces Disney Attraction to Shut Down

Disneyland is known as “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Guests from all over enjoy visiting Disneyland and viewing one or both theme parks.

Disneyland has two theme parks Disneyland California Adventure Park, and Disneyland Park. Each Park has different attractions for all ages to enjoy.

Disneyland California Adventure Park includes attractions such as The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, Soarin’ Around the World, Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission:BREAKOUT!, The Little Mermaid- Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, and many more to enjoy.

Disneyland Park houses many iconic rides, like “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Splash Mountain.

Just recently, Disneyland had an unexpected closure of one of the popular attraction Splash Mountain. While temporary closures happen from time to time, you typically don’t see it for this reason.

Splash Mountain was shut down for a critter on the tracks. A baby opossum was left sitting on the tracks were Guests get off and on the ride. Luckily, the critter was removed safely and the attraction was able to begin operating again.

5 pm Splash Mountain shut down… explained!

Splash Mountain includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you are seated will determine how wet you can get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray, while Guests who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.

Splash Mountain is located in Critter Country at Disneyland Park and the attraction is expected to soon receive an update. Splash Mountain will reopen in late 2024 as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a whimsical attraction inspired by The Princess and the Frog. The attraction at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort will close in January, but an official closing date for the Disneyland attraction has not been announced at this time.

