Disney Guests Locking Up Personal Belongings Due to Thefts

Walt Disney World Resort has four different theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. Each theme park has different attractions for Guests seeking thrill rides, family-fun rides, or just watching all the different shows.

Disney’s policy has items that are permitted and not permitted in the Parks. Guests heading to the Parks may want to look over the policy before arriving at Park in case some of their items may not be allowed.

Guests coming to Disney World may bring a backpack like a Loungefly, or purchase Disney Ears, hand-held fans, a water bottle, and lanyards. Guests with small children may bring a stroller or baby carrier.

While at a Disney Park, Guests using a stroller should know in Disney’s Stroller policy, which asks Guests not to leave personal belongings in an unattended stroller. Also, many Guests do not know this rule, but Cast Members may move strollers due to operational needs.

While Walt Disney World Resort is “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” thieves still have been spotted or reported in the Parks. One Disney Guest in this TikTok shows how they were not getting their stroller stolen.

In this TikTok, you can see a stroller parked unattended using a bike lock, where someone will not walk off with it. While Disney’s stroller policy does not say you cannot bring a bike lock, if Cast Members need to move a Guests’ stroller, they may not be able to move it.

Disney states in its stroller policy that strollers larger than 31” (79 cm) in width and 52” (132cm) in length are not permitted. Also, Stroller wagons are also not permitted for Guests to bring with them. Strollers are not allowed on escalators. Use of strollers is permitted on elevators and ramps, but as far as bike locks are concerned, there’s nothing stated in the policy.

