Disney World Resort Announces Lengthy Pool Closure

Disney’s Contemporary Resort is known for its modern style and feel, from the rooms to the dining experiences to the overall vibe. The Resort is also famed for its beautiful views and its amazing pools.

However, some of these pools will be closed for refurbishment from January until April 2023. Per Disney:

From January 9, 2023 through early April 2023, the feature pool and whirlpool spas will be closed for refurbishment. The water play area and Bay Lake Pool will remain open for your enjoyment. You may see and hear construction noise while this refurbishment is underway, but you should not hear noise from Guest rooms between dusk and 9:00 AM. We apologize for any inconvenience.

While the pools are getting refurbished, Guests can look forward to experiencing all that the pools have to offer, depending on Guests’ age or preferences. For example, there is a futuristic water playground area for kids, and the Bay Lake Pool for all ages offers a more serene experience for Guests, as loud noises and splashing are discouraged. Additionally, the Resort has two hot tubs, as well as a poolside bar, which is offered seasonally.

But, one of the experiences that makes the Resort stand out is its feature pool, which is heated. At this pool, you can view the marina and white-sand beaches. And nearby, you can also enjoy a curving waterslide that is 17 feet high.

However, these aren’t the only closures listed on the Contemporary Resort’s website. Guests staying at the Resort during early January or late February should be advised that some roads will be closed or experiencing traffic restrictions, due to marathon events. Per Disney, here are the dates and events for road closures that Guests should keep in mind:

January 6, 2023, from 10:30 PM through January 7, 2023, at 10:00 AM, Walt Disney World Half Marathon

January 7, 2023, from 10:30 PM through January 8, 2023, at 12:30 PM, Walt Disney World Marathon

February 25, 2023, from 10:30 PM through February 26, 2023, at 10:00 AM, Disney Princess Half Marathon

Have you ever been to the feature pool or the surrounding pools at the Contemporary Resort?