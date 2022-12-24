Central Florida Receives Freeze Warnings for This Holiday Weekend

“When does it ever get cold in Florida?” That’s what a lot of people might be asking themselves right now. There’s a cold snap going across the country, and yes, it is even impacting Florida- so much so that there was even a freeze advisory placed for portions of Florida, especially Central Florida.

Today, WESH 2 News provided both freeze warning and watch alerts for this holiday weekend. The freeze warning is in place from today at 2:35 p.m. EST until 9 a.m. EST tomorrow, December 24. Sub-freezing temperatures of 28-32 degrees are expected and are possible for the freeze watch. This is in place for the following counties: Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Okeechobee, Coastal Volusia, Southern Lake, Inland Northern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Inland Southern Brevard, and Mainland Southern Brevard Counties.

On the other hand, the freeze watch will last from today at 2:35 p.m. EST until December 25 at 9 a.m. EST. Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees are possible. This watch affects the same counties as the freeze warning.

According to WESH 2 News, here are the impacts that frost and freeze conditions can have:

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Additionally, WESH 2 News provided precautionary measures that individuals can use to plan ahead in the event of a freeze. These measures include bringing pets and potted plants indoors, checking on elderly neighbors to ensure their furnaces are working, and preventing freezing or any damage to outdoor water pipes by either wrapping, draining, or letting them drip slowly.

If you’re planning to be at Disney World around this time, be mindful of any freeze warnings in place, dress warmly, and try to find some warm drinks or heaters. However, during all this, expect long lines for drinks and other tactics to stay warm, as everyone may have the same idea. Additionally, if you’re staying at a Resort Hotel, pay attention to any guidelines they may have about water dripping.

Another aspect of these freeze warnings is travel delays. In fact, yesterday, President Biden urged those who could travel early to do so to avoid widespread and potentially dangerous arctic blasts and winter storms happening around the country. He also asked travelers to heed local warnings and stay safe during this potential storm.

For those in Central Florida, WESH 2 News provided a breakdown of what the freeze durations will look like per county. For those in Orange County for example, which includes Orlando, the impact time will last from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. EST on December 24, the freeze duration will last anywhere from 2-5 hours, and the biggest concerns are dangerous wind chills: mid to upper 20s, as well as a freeze warning on Saturday morning.

What do you think of these freeze warnings in Central Florida? How is your region being affected by the cold snap or storms?