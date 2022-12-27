Disney World Announces Extended Closure of Popular Park

Disney World is known for the four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. However, Disney also has two water Parks for Guests to enjoy, which include Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

Blizzard Beach just recently reopened on November 13. At this time, a park reservation is not required to visit a water park; however, reservation requirements are subject to change. Both water parks, Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, close every year during the winter months for refurbishment during low peak season. Typhoon Lagoon is currently closed for refurbishment.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach was changed to the Frozen theme. Disney World Guests can enjoy attractions like Tike’s Peak, Summit Plummet, Runoff Rapids, and many more great water rides. Inside the Magic has created a guide for all things Blizzard Beach for Guests.

Guests may think about skipping Disney’s Water Parks in the winter but think again, as Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon include heated pools and attractions for Guests to enjoy.

However, due to a cold front that has settled into the area, Blizzard Beach was closed on December 16 and closed until December 25th. With the winter storm, Disney has extended Blizzard Beach’s closure. Blizzard Beach will not be reopening until December 28th due to the low temperatures affecting Florida.

As part of the holiday festivities, Blizzard Beach was offering several holiday offerings, which included Meeting Santa Claus and posing for a holiday photo with tropical flair. Guests also had the opportunity to watch a stunning snowfall in select locations of the Park. Disney World also added seasonal menu items, like a Peppermint Milkshake, Orange Bird Santa Cone, and many more great treats. Blizzard Beach also included holiday-themed inner tubes for Guests to enjoy.

Keep checking Disney’s Official Website for updates on Blizzard Beach’s reopening and closures. Inside the Magic will continue to give you updates on the reopening of the water park, as well.

Have you been affected by this unexpected extended closure? Let us know in the comments.