“A Visual Masterpiece”, ‘Avatar 2’ Reactions Flood Internet

James Cameron may have done it again.

Some were skeptical about Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) after it took 13 years for the movie to release a sequel. With the third movie done and potentially another four more on the way, it seemed like Disney would run the franchise into the ground.

Right now, there’s a lot on the table for Avatar 2, with a high budget of around $450 million and needing around $2 billion to “break even.” Cameron has made it clear that if the sequel doesn’t get enough money, it could be the end of the franchise.

Avatar (2009) is currently the highest-grossing movie of all time. It’s not hard to think that the movie could do it again as Disney has made a lot of effort to advertise the sequel in China, which single-handedly made the first movie so successful. Internationally, Avatar is a huge deal which might be why American audiences might be shocked that movies like Avengers: Endgame (2019) isn’t the highest-grossing movie.

Now, the world premiere for Avatar 2 has happened, and many people were able to see the movie. After a few reviews, it’s clear that the sequel is a success and might challenge the original as being a better movie.

Here are what some people had to say about Avatar 2:

NEVER! DOUBT! JAMES! CAMERON! The first press reactions to #AvatarTheWayOfWater are calling it “mind-blowing,” “a visual masterpiece” and “phenomenal.” “I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint.”

NEVER! DOUBT! JAMES! CAMERON! The first press reactions to #AvatarTheWayOfWater are calling it "mind-blowing," "a visual masterpiece" and "phenomenal." "I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint."https://t.co/459CoFpMvD — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) December 6, 2022

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest.

Happy to say #AvatarTheWayOfWater is phenomenal! Bigger, better & more emotional than #Avatar, the film is visually breathtaking, visceral & incredibly engrossing. The story, the spectacle, the spirituality, the beauty – this is moviemaking & storytelling at its absolute finest. pic.twitter.com/RicnpDghrx — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 6, 2022

I saw you #AvatarTheWayOfWater – if you think you’ve seen #Avatar think again. Only repeat from the OG is that ‘never experienced anything like it’ awe. Better than 1st? Easily. The 3D water world & creatures are so surreal it is downright moving. There’s a major Titanic homage.

I saw you #AvatarTheWayOfWater – if you think you've seen #Avatar think again. Only repeat from the OG is that 'never experienced anything like it' awe. Better than 1st? Easily. The 3D water world & creatures are so surreal it is downright moving. There's a major Titanic homage. pic.twitter.com/EInKRDeumD — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) December 6, 2022

Related: ‘Avatar’ Director James Cameron Puts Marvel Movies On Blast For Not Being Realistic As for the story, it’s A LOT of movie & I’m eager for a 2nd viewing to revisit some details, but on 1st watch, it’s a mighty effective exploration of community & family dynamics. Returning cast is great, but the newcomers are major standouts, particularly Britain Dalton as Lo’ak. As for the story, it's A LOT of movie & I'm eager for a 2nd viewing to revisit some details, but on 1st watch, it's a mighty effective exploration of community & family dynamics. Returning cast is great, but the newcomers are major standouts, particularly Britain Dalton as Lo'ak. pic.twitter.com/OtZXNr6zMw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) December 6, 2022 Avatar: The Way of Water, being more than 3 hours long, is both fulfilling and indulgent. It still ends wanting you to know a third is coming. Constantly a visual feast, creative plays with frame rate, and never boring despite. Overall, I liked it. Avatar: The Way of Water, being more than 3 hours long, is both fulfilling and indulgent. It still ends wanting you to know a third is coming. Constantly a visual feast, creative plays with frame rate, and never boring despite. Overall, I liked it. pic.twitter.com/0Wxxc8ZC9L — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 6, 2022 Related: The Final Trailer For ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is Absolutely Mind-Blowing

There are a lot of people who always have great things to say about the movie. The visuals will be amazing and should be for how long it took for the movie to be made. In the end, those who got to see it early loved it, so you might have to brace yourselves for a visual masterpiece that’s over 3 hours long. Might have to be prepared for a bathroom break here and there and be ready to see it again if the movie is that good.

Avatar: The Way of Water releases in theaters on December 16.

Are you excited about James Cameron’s sequel? Let us know what you think!