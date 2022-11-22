James Cameron Say’s Avatar 2 Budget Was “Very F—ing [Expensive].”

According to reports, Avatar: The Way of Water was so expensive to create that it will have to destroy the record books to be profitable, according to the film director, James Cameron.

Experts predict that the movie’s production budget is around $250 million, although that figure has not been confirmed. In an interview, Cameron said it was “very f—ing [expensive].” For reference, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides is, at present, the most costly movie ever created, with a budget of $422 million.

To illustrate how much the new Avatar would have to bring in to break even, Cameron said, “you have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” Avatar 2 must beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens or Avengers: Infinity War.

It would have to come close to Marvel Studio’s Avengers: End Game figures to make an actual profit. Avenger: End Game was the second highest with $2.7 billion, and even Titanic in third place ($2.1 billion), which Cameron himself also directed; any figure under $2 billion would be a loss.

Cameron’s original Avatar, released in 2009, still holds the top spot as the highest-grossing movie, having pulled in $2.9 billion.

As per 20th Century Studios’ description, here’s the synopsis for Avatar: The Way of Water:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

With a massive budget of $250 million, there is a lot of pressure on the film to top the success of its predecessor.

Do you think Avatar 2 will be successful?