An all-new roller coaster is quickly nearing completion at this popular theme park. Are you ready for the fun?

Theme parks are some of the most popular destinations for families across the country, whether that be Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios Parks, Six Flags, LEGOLAND, Knott’s Berry Farm, King’s Island, or Carowinds, among many more. With fun attractions for the whole family, entertainment offerings, delicious snacks, and exciting activities, it’s no wonder why theme parks are so popular in America. However, roller coasters may be the most popular attraction at any theme park.

Earlier this year, Cedar Point announced a massive makeover coming to the Sandusky theme park, including an all-new roller coaster, the 18th at the Park. Wild Mouse will be a nod to Cedar Point’s original Wild Mouse roller coaster, bringing significant upgrades to the attraction, including spins, dips, drops, and turns.

Cedar Point recently shared a first look at the theme park’s new roller coaster as work on the orange and yellow tracks reached completion. You can look at those images below, as shared by Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) on Twitter.

The Wild Mouse track is complete! Who’s ready to take a ride in the cheese car in 2023?

The Wild Mouse track is complete! 🐭🧀 Who's ready to take a ride in the cheese car in 2023? pic.twitter.com/uCEWXPHwdL — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) November 29, 2022

Cedar Point’s Wild Mouse roller coaster is being manufactured by Zamperla and is described by the Park as follows:

Wild Mouse Spins, dips, drops, turns…and cheese?