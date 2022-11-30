An all-new roller coaster is quickly nearing completion at this popular theme park. Are you ready for the fun?
Theme parks are some of the most popular destinations for families across the country, whether that be Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios Parks, Six Flags, LEGOLAND, Knott’s Berry Farm, King’s Island, or Carowinds, among many more. With fun attractions for the whole family, entertainment offerings, delicious snacks, and exciting activities, it’s no wonder why theme parks are so popular in America. However, roller coasters may be the most popular attraction at any theme park.
Earlier this year, Cedar Point announced a massive makeover coming to the Sandusky theme park, including an all-new roller coaster, the 18th at the Park. Wild Mouse will be a nod to Cedar Point’s original Wild Mouse roller coaster, bringing significant upgrades to the attraction, including spins, dips, drops, and turns.
Cedar Point recently shared a first look at the theme park’s new roller coaster as work on the orange and yellow tracks reached completion. You can look at those images below, as shared by Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) on Twitter.
The Wild Mouse track is complete! 🐭🧀
Who's ready to take a ride in the cheese car in 2023? pic.twitter.com/uCEWXPHwdL
Cedar Point’s Wild Mouse roller coaster is being manufactured by Zamperla and is described by the Park as follows:
Wild MouseSpins, dips, drops, turns…and cheese?
Cedar Point’s legacy of amazing roller coaster experiences continues with the new Wild Mouse roller coaster, a twisting family thrill for coaster lovers young and young-at-heart. With a nod to the original Wild Mouse coaster, the modern Wild Mouse has it all: hills, twists, dives and hairpin turns as you play an unpredictable game of “cat and mouse” in your quest to capture the cheese!
Wild Mouse features six mouse-themed cars and one cheese-themed car. You become part of the adventure as you play the role of mouse or cheese. Each 4-passenger car will climb 52 feet, crest the lift hill and begin a twisting, spinning and WILD journey along 1,312 feet of orange track. And because the Wild Mouse roller coaster’s free-form spinning action can change with the number of riders aboard each car, no two rides will be the same! How many times will your car spin? Find out when you ride Wild Mouse, Cedar Point’s 18th roller coaster experience.
Wild Mouse is scheduled to open on May 6, 2023, when Cedar Point reopens its gates after its planned winter closure.
Are you excited about Wild Mouse opening at Cedar Point in 2023? Let us know in the comments below!