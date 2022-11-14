“Snapped” in Half, Man Plans to Sue Theme Park After Nasty Injury

A man is now gearing up for a lawsuit against a popular Australian theme park.

Lachlan Steger, a 25-year-old man from Queensland is now taking WhiteWater World to court following quite a serious injury last year. Steger described the incident, which occurred on the Triple Vortex ride. “Coming around the third bend on the raft, I’ve gone up about two to two-and-a-half feet,” he told 7NEWS. “And then, instead of essentially flipping around and coming back down, I’ve fallen out of the raft.

Steger says he “completely snapped” his clavicle after falling from the raft. “When I was in the air, I remember making the decision whether to hit my head or hit my shoulder.”