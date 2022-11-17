‘Star Wars’ Creates Inspiring Connection to ‘Rogue One’

***SPOILERS FOR ANDOR EPISODE 11, “DAUGHTERS OF FERRIX”***

Tony Gilroy has done a lot of work with Diego Luna’s Andor to make sure that the series builds up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and causes some Star Wars fans to cry before the first season is over.

Cassian Andor might not be the Rebellion’s ideal candidate, but the man is set on living. As a survivor, Cassian can do many things, leading him to meet with Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen Rael and get him into serious trouble with the Empire.

After going on a mission on Aldhani to steal directly from the Empire millions of credits, Andor manages to go on his own to Niamos, a paradise city under the Empire’s watch. This joyous vacation left Andor imprisoned on another planet, Narkina 5, where he was forced to make parts for the Empire.

After inspiring the prisoners and freeing himself, Cassian manages to make contact back home with Ferrix and learns the horrible truth. Maarva Andor (Fiona Shaw) died when he was in prison. Melshi talks to Andor after his somber call and tells him it’s best they split up and warn others about what the Empire is doing and leaves the protagonist staring at the beach with a sunset.

This scene might look similar as fans of Rogue One might immediately think about Cassian’s final moments with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) when the Death Star created an explosion that made it seem like they were looking at the sunset. Despite the disturbing similarities, other details make this parallel more tragic.

One fan on Twitter pointed out how the scene with Jyn and Cassian right before they die is titled, “Your Father Would Be Proud,” as Cassian’s final words are to Jyn with her father:

The name of the theme played in Rogue One during that scene is: « Your father would be proud of you » That’s what he said to his friend on the phone: « She (Marvaa ) will be proud of me » The death sunset on Scariff is a reminder to Marvaa that’s why he tell this to Jyn. Neat The name of the theme played in Rogue One during that scene is:

« Your father would be proud of you » That’s what he said to his friend on the phone:

« She (Marvaa ) will be proud of me » The death sunset on Scariff is a reminder to Marvaa that’s why he tell this to Jyn. Neat👌🏼 — Flikitos (@Flikitos1) November 16, 2022 Related: Andy Serkis Opens Up About Leaving Sequel Trilogy Behind For New ‘Star Wars’ Role

On top of this, Andor has continued to say phrases or words that those closest to him say. Andy Serkis’s Kino Loy tells everyone the words Cassian told him because they were inspiring. Jyn Erso does the same as she tells the Rebellion council that “Rebellions are built by hope” after hearing it from Cassian.

In the end, Cassian inspires those around him as he commits to taking the Empire down. This path will eventually kill Scarif, but at least fans know that Cassian’s journey is just beginning.

Do you like the parallel? Let us know what you think!