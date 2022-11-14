SeaWorld Issues Statement On Dolphin’s Condition After Attack

A viral video recently surfaced showing a dolphin attack that left Guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando stunned.

There are plenty of fun experiences to enjoy when visiting SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, or SeaWorld San Diego. SeaWorld is known for its abundance of thrill rides, plus experiences to enjoy and encounter marine life up close and personal.

However, the Orlando theme park was recently the site of a dolphin attack that was caught on video. The video has since received thousands of views on TikTok, with more than 300 comments.

Following the incident, SeaWorld issued a statement, sharing that this type of behavior is “normal and socially healthy.”

“This video shows common behavior among dolphins exhibited by both wild populations and those in human care as part of natural social interactions. During this interaction, one dolphin sustained some minor abrasions. The dolphin was examined by our veterinarian who determined the abrasions were superficial and did not require additional medical treatment. The dolphin re-joined his pod without further incident and the group is behaving normally and eating well. All of the dolphins in this video remain in good health. Numerous scientific studies have been published about this type of behaviour among dolphins demonstrating that it is normal and socially healthy.”

PETA, which describes itself as a group that is dedicated to defending the rights of all animals, also released a statement on the incident, which can be read below.

“It never should have happened again, and how many more times must the dysfunction, cruelty, and profound animal suffering at SeaWorld be exposed? Left alone in their ocean homes, dolphins maintain dynamic relationships with large social networks, choose their own mates, and swim freely, but SeaWorld crams approximately 140 of these highly intelligent marine mammals into just seven small tanks and then expresses surprise when they lash out, again and again. PETA is calling on this hideous abusement park to end its exploitation of dolphins by sending them to seaside sanctuaries, where they would never be used in tawdry shows and no one else would get hurt.”

SeaWorld describes Dolphin Adventures as “an all-new presentation where you will explore the exciting world of bottlenose dolphins in a way you’ve never experienced before.”

Smart, playful, and found right off the coast of Florida, bottlenose dolphins are well-known ocean ambassadors at the theme park. But there’s much more to their story, as you’ll discover in this fascinating new presentation at Dolphin Stadium. Explore their natural behaviors and the traits they’ve evolved to help them survive and thrive. Hear what’s behind their playfulness and how it helps us make discoveries. Learn the role they play in our planet’s oceans, as well as the threats they face. Experience every thrilling moment and take away inspiring insights about caring for our natural world, only at Dolphin Adventures.