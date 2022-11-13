Recap: ‘Zootopia+’ Episode 4: “The Godfather of the Bride”

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Oliver Dyson Leave a comment
The Godfather of the Bride – "Zootopia+" heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film's most intriguing characters, including a tale about a powerful arctic shrew known as Mr. Big. The episode "The Godfather of the Bride," goes back in time to his days as Mr. Small, who discovers the important of friends, family and community after immigrating to Zootopia alongside his beloved mother. Directed by Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy, and produced by Nathan Curtis, "Zootopia+" streams on Disney+ beginning Nov. 9, 2022. © 2022 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

Credit: Disney Animation Studios

This fourth episode of Zootopia+ takes inspiration from the cinematic classic The Godfather (1972) for a tale of rodents looking to make it in the big city.

The episode opens on Fru Fru’s (Leah Latham) wedding, continuing the story we saw in episode two. As Cousin Morty gets gregarious on the cheese offering, Mr. Big (Maurice LaMarche) begins his wedding toast: a trip back to his arrival in Zootopia.

With sepia-toned footage, we see Mr. Big and his family leaving “the old country” on a floating tire for the big smoke. When they arrive, they discover Zootopia wasn’t made for everyone: the shrews and other small animals have to carve out a life where they can, hiding in crevices and cracks and making homes out of shoe boxes.

Mr Big (Maurice LaMarche) begins his wedding toast. Credit: Disney Animation Studios
Credit: Disney Animation Studios

Related: Recap: ‘Zootopia+’ Episode Two: “The Real Rodents of Little Rodentia”

They turn an old box into a home, and Grandmama transforms the kitchen into a bakery. Mr. Big is her delivery boy, dodging the larger animals to take fresh cannolis to customers. His work leads him to stumble upon the criminal underworld, with a Rhino crime boss (Imari Williams).

The Godfather of the Bride – "Zootopia+" heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film's most intriguing characters, including a tale about a powerful arctic shrew known as Mr. Big. The episode "The Godfather of the Bride," goes back in time to his days as Mr. Small, who discovers the important of friends, family and community after immigrating to Zootopia alongside his beloved mother. Directed by Josie Trinidad and Trent Correy, and produced by Nathan Curtis, "Zootopia+" streams on Disney+ beginning Nov. 9, 2022. © 2022 Disney. All Rights Reserved.
Credit: Disney Animation Studios

Grandmama has bought Mr. Big a bike to make his work a little easier, and he puts it to good use, alongside making friends with those in need — including buying some sweltering polar bears ice creams. The bears begin to work with him and all looks bright until the Rhino Boss spies their success.

Making friends with ice cream in "The Godfather of the Bride". Credit: Disney Animation Studios
Credit: Disney Animation Studios

He and his thugs arrive to rob Grandmama and make sure they know “their place in the world”.

Mr. Big won’t stand for it and stands up to him, demanding he stops threatening him and his friends. Rhino, incensed, charges at him — but Mr. Big calls ‘ice him’ and with the help of his family and crew, manages to send the rhino tumbling into an ice factory.

From there, we see him grow his business and build a place for the smaller animals in the world, a place that will become Little Rodentia.

What did you think of episode four of Zootopia+? Let us know in the comments down below!

Oliver Dyson

Oli lives and works in London. When he isn't writing recaps, reviews, or speculative fiction about how Academy Award winning actresses could enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he works in marketing in the film and entertainment industry. Reared on a diet of Star Wars, superheroes and 'saurs (dinosaurs, to make the alliteration work).

Be the first to comment!