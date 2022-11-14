Profanity Blasted Over Disney World Park Loudspeaker by Accident

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place On Earth” because of the amazing attractions and entertainment offerings that are unlike anything else on earth.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you can enjoy four distinct world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Magic Kingdom, which is the most popular Disney Park, draws in millions of Guests each and every week. The Disney World theme park is home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain (while it’s still open), “it’s a small world”, and many more.

In addition, Guests can enjoy two fun character experiences in the Festival of Fantasy parade and the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade, as well as an epic nighttime spectacular in Disney Enchantment, which is soon to be replaced by Happily Ever After.

There are plenty of magical experiences to enjoy, but one that Walt Disney World Guests simply wouldn’t expect to hear would be profanity being spoken over a loudspeaker inside a Disney Park. However, according to several Guests visiting Magic Kingdom this weekend, that’s exactly what happened.

Twitter user @AmandaNicoleNYC shared more details.

1st trip to Disney world in years and my favorite part was @MarenMorris saying “shit” in front of the entire magic kingdom. That was real magic.

Maren Morris, a popular singer, was in Magic Kingdom for filming of the annual Holiday special, “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” this past weekend.

It’s unclear exactly what was happening, but Morris did hilariously respond to the Tweet and shared that was “how the night ended.

How the night ended.

Even at “The Most Magical Place On Earth,” there are sure to be accidents from time to time.

