One MCU Star Perfectly Fine With MCU Retirement

A Guardians of the Galaxy star is perfectly fine if they never return to the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

James Gunn managed to bring a new side of Marvel to life with Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) as fans fell in love with the bizarre cast of super heroes. Not many of them were well-known by MCU fans, but that didn’t stop fans from loving them. Now, Guardians 3 will be the final movie with Gunn as the director and with the original team.

Sadly, some of the team will split off and do their own things in acting or continue their MCU careers differently. After this, James Gunn will leave Marvel Studios to continue his work as the Co-CEO of DC as he is helping build a new plan for DC’s future.

With Guardians 3 being the end for most of the crew, one actress said that her future might not be finished at Marvel. Zoe Saldana explained in an interview with Variety that she doesn’t know if she will return to another MCU project, but she won’t be angry if she doesn’t due to all the hours spent getting her makeup done:

“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again. I miss Gamora but I don’t miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.”

Although she might not be fond of the long hour spent on makeup, Saldana does admit there is a level of nostalgia with Gamora as she reflects on James Gunn’s new story with the Guardians crew:

“It’s bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it. There’s a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we’ve achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story, that’s making us emotional even as we shoot it. Omicron plays a doozy on us every other day, but we’re getting by and we’re happy.”

For Gamora, it’s more likely that Saldana will return because Marvel shouldn’t bring the character back from the dead for another movie and have her character’s story completed. Avengers: Endgame (2019) brought Gamora back, and Guardians 3 doesn’t feel like it can adequately finish her story with Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

It’s hard to tell, but Marvel will obviously bring the character back if her story is unfinished, but Saldana is fine either way, which makes sense since the actress has played the role for almost ten years and is still active in other major franchises like Avatar.

Do you think Zoe Saldana will retire from the MCU? Let us know what you think!