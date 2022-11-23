New Disney Developments Point to the Return of Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Disney have been in the spotlight quite a bit over the last few months.

Johnny Depp, who is known for his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has been in the midst of a legal battle with Amber Heard. During the defamation trial earlier this summer, Depp was awarded $10.35 million over Ms Heard, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the legal battles are finished.

In a recent social media thread, many fans talked about what they’d want to see Bob Iger accomplish and address as he retakes the position of CEO.

While most fans talked about Disney Parks, several others mentioned a topic that has been weighing heavily on the minds of many Disney fans for quite a while: Johnny Depp.

This may seem like a pipe dream to many fans, but it actually may be more likely than they may think.

First, the obvious one is the return of Bob Iger. Iger had a working relationship with Johnny Depp during his tenure and, while he was the CEO, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise hit its peak. Iger knows that Disney needs a boost in the entertainment portion of the company and bringing back Johnny Depp could be a massive upgrade, especially since there is a rumored Disney+ series for the franchise in the works.

It should also be noted that just days before Disney announced the return of Bob Iger, Margot Robbie shared that Disney had axed the version of Pirates of the Caribbean that had her playing the lead role.

Is it just a coincidence? Or is there more there than meets the eye?

If Iger has been pushing for a while to remove Bob Chapek, this may mean that he already has other ideas on the table. And, in the spirit of “listening to their audience,” bringing Johnny Depp back would make a lot of sense.

Disney hasn’t confirmed that Depp is returning or that a deal is in the works. For now, we’ll just have to sit back and watch.

What do you think about these developments that could bring Disney and Johnny Depp back together?