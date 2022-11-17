Use These Hacks to Reduce Your Wait Time for ‘Star Wars’ Attraction

At both Disneyland and Hollywood Studios at Disney World, Guests have an opportunity to venture into the Star Wars universe via Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This land provides Guests with an immersive feel of the sights, sounds, and characters from this expansive universe.

One of the attractions that Guests can enjoy within this land is Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where they will take part in a mission to deliver rare items across the galaxy.

However, since this attraction is so popular, it often has a long line, causing Guests to spend valuable time waiting in line or skipping the attraction altogether. Because either situation is not ideal, a video on Tiktok shows Guests how they can shorten their wait time for this attraction.

TikToker @themouselets shows riders two ways they can reduce the wait time for this popular Star Wars attraction.

In this video, @themouselets explains that one way to ensure a shorter wait time in this line is to go into the single rider line. The poster notes, however, that this means you will likely end up getting the gunner or engineer role, as the more coveted pilot roles will most likely be filled already.

Another hack the poster describes is which doorway you enter. When you get to the doorway mentioned in the video, turn around and make a hard left and go up the other staircase, as fewer Guests tend to take the left side. This will make your wait time even shorter.

Several commenters figured out the first hack already, as many mentioned that they were able to ride the attraction several times via the single rider line while their friends were still waiting in the regular standby line. However, others were surprised at the second suggestion the poster provided in the TikTok video.

Here is the official ride description for Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run, per Disney:

Ride in the famous cockpit of the Millennium Falcon on a daring flight—and whether you’re a pilot, engineer or gunner, every role is crucial. The engines rumble as the Millennium Falcon blasts off, pushing you and your crew back into your seats when you jump into hyperspace towards adventure. Along the way you’ll face danger at every turn. Will your mission succeed or fail? It’s up to you—find out if you have what it takes to outmaneuver the odds aboard the Millennium Falcon. Get ready to punch it!

What do you think of these ride hacks? Have you tried these or similar ride hacks at the Disney Parks? What was your experience like?