Classic Disney Ride Looks “Creepy” at Night While Undergoing Refurbishment

The “it’s a small world” attraction at Disneyland is easily one of the more well-known and popular attractions at the Park. The whimsical theme song, the bright and vibrant colors, and the child-like dolls from all around the world help bring more life to Fantasyland and the Park at large.

Notably, this time of year, the ride goes through refurbishment, as it is getting a holiday overlay for the Christmas season at the Park. And though it may look normal on the outside during the day, commenters on social media pointed out just how creepy it looks at night.

User @soulful.sarahtonin on TikTok shared a new look at Disneyland’s “it’s a small world” attraction at night without any exterior lights.

Small World is in total darkness

In the video, only the sign in front of the ride is illuminated, with a few street lamps showing the outline of the outside of the attraction. Here, you can see the once cute, smiley clock face now looking eerie. It has on the signature Santa hat, indicating that it is almost time for Christmas celebrations and a dazzling new look to the attraction that Guests look forward to every year.

Commenters agreed with the original poster, saying how creepy and even scarier “its a small world” looks at night. User @joyfulmama4 commented:

My daughter & I saw this at D-Land the other night…we froze & didn’t know what to say or do. 😢

And even the original poster replied to some of the comments about the ride being creepy at night:

It is so creepy when you look at it and this side of the park is so empty!

Have you seen this creepy version of “it’s a small world” at Disneyland? Are you looking forward to the holiday overlay? Share your thoughts in the comments!