Several Disneyland Attractions Closing Soon For Refurbishment

There has been a lot going on at the Disneyland Resort, and fans are definitely noticing, both in the decorations and festivities for Halloween, as well as the refurbishment of some of the rides. Disney is known for going all-out for the Halloween and Christmas holidays, and this year is no exception. Every year, the Disneyland Resort decks out certain attractions around Christmastime, most notably Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” and Jungle Cruise.

The holiday season at Disneyland lasts from November 11, 2022, to January 8, 2023. And just like every year, some attractions will be closing soon for holiday overlay preparation, while others are briefly closing for general maintenance.

Recently, Reddit user tristpa2 posted about the attraction closures, along with screenshots from the Disneyland Resort website showing closure dates for November 1, 11, and 19.

it’s a Small World and Redwood Creek Challenge Trail closed for refurbishment Nov 1st-10th. Monster’s Inc closed for Refurbishment Nov 1st-18th

However, as some commenters replied, the “it’s a small world” attraction will be closed starting October 24.

For the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, fans are speculating it will be closed to decorate for Christmas. As user beastman_robert put it:

They also put Santa and a sweet shop in there for the holidays

User superjanna also chimed in:

The Santa setup is soooo cute, excellent spot if you want pictures with him (I think Grand Californian lobby is still tops though, and usually a very short wait)

According to other commenters, the attraction “Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!” has been having ongoing maintenance issues and was recently refurbished in September.

User arudegala added,

It was up and down all day yesterday while we were at the park. We finally caught it at Oogie Boogie Bash. Hopefully they are going to fix whatever issues they’re having!

Other attractions currently being refurbished are Indiana Jones Adventure, which will be closed November 14-16, and Tarzan’s Treehouse, which is currently being rethemed into a not-yet announced attraction.

On the Disneyland website, Guests can toggle through the daily schedule for Disneyland, California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney, in order to see a list of hours, entertainment options, and rides closed for refurbishment.

We’re looking forward to seeing the refurbished attractions as well as the décor, entertainment, and festivities coming up in just a few short weeks for the holiday season!

What is your favorite decked-out Disney Parks attraction during the holidays? Let us know in the comments!