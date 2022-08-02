Disney Announces “it’s a small world” and Haunted Mansion Christmas Themes

It may just be August, but Disney is already heavy into its plans for the Holiday season.

Disney just recently announced that Disneyland Resort will once again transform into “The Merriest Place on Earth” for the holiday season, November 11, 2022, through January 8, 2023! The return of so many treasured traditions – from the sparkling holiday décor, to “it’s a small world” Holiday, the “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” street party and the seasonal food and beverage offerings will take over the Disney Parks.

Here’s what Guests can expect at each Disney Park:

Disney California Adventure

In Disney California Adventure park, holiday décor will shine bright, with a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree on Buena Vista Street and automotive holiday embellishment in Cars Land.

The nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light” will bring holiday magic by fusing cherished holiday music with memorable moments from treasured Disney animated films.

Through energetic live entertainment, culinary delights, and special traditions, Disney Festival of Holidays will highlight a diverse season of celebrations, including Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day. Festival marketplaces across the park will serve a hand-crafted menu of delectable foods and beverages. The fan-favorite Sip and Savor Pass* will return, to taste your way through eight food or non-alcoholic beverage selections from participating marketplaces and dining locations. As part of Disney Festival of Holidays, you may also enjoy nightly holiday concerts at the Palisades Stage in Paradise Gardens Park.

The jolly lineup of holiday entertainment continues with “Mickey’s Happy Holidays,” a procession of Disney and Pixar characters dancing and marching along to the upbeat rhythms of the Holiday Toy Drummers. The “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” street party also returns, featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse donning festive fiesta attire and accompanied by Mexican folklórico dancers and Mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists and giant mojiganga puppets.

Returning this year to Paradise Gardens Park, you may choose to visit with Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto. And Santa Claus will once again take residence at his rustic home on the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

Plus, the yuletide spirit will shift into high gear in Cars Land with two seasonal attraction transformations: Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree.

Disneyland Park

Disneyland Park will also be adorned with festive holiday décor, including the iconic 60-foot-tall Christmas tree on Main Street, U.S.A. Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle will enchant from day to night with shimmering icicles and twinkling lights.

In Town Square, you may encounter favorite Disney characters in their finest holiday attire, and some will be debuting all-new outfits!

Anna, Elsa and Olaf from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen,” along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Santa and many other friends will celebrate the season in “A Christmas Fantasy” Parade, a daily musical procession of floats, marching toy soldiers, dancing gingerbread cookies and more.

In the evenings, the festivities will continue with the “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworksspectacular, which features magical “snowfall” and colorful projections on Main Street, U.S.A., and the façade of “it’s a small world.” Families will also be able to dance along with characters such as Goofy, Pluto, Chip ‘n’ Dale and others during nightly holiday dance parties at the Tomorrowland Terrace.

Two beloved Disneyland attractions will return with fan-favorite seasonal transformations. “it’s a small world” Holiday takes guests around the world as dolls and toys representing children enjoying the distinctive holiday traditions of their respective countries. And In New Orleans Square, Jack Skellington and his friends cause a collision between Christmas and Halloween to transform the Haunted Mansion into Haunted Mansion Holiday.**

Downtown Disney District and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

In the Downtown Disney District, you’ll get to discover dazzling décor and photo opportunities, festive musical entertainment and special offerings from shops and restaurants. With a breadth of boutiques to explore, Downtown Disney District will be an ideal destination for guests to find holiday gifts for the whole family!

And all three Hotels of the Disneyland Resort will display beautifully themed Christmas trees, feature performances from convivial carolers and visits from Santa Claus. The Disneyland Resort culinary team will also continue its annual gingerbread house display at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa!

What do you think of these holiday announcements from Disneyland? Let us know in the comments!