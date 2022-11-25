‘Indiana Jones’ to Inspire Brand-New Theme Park Expansion

A brand-new theme park expansion inspired by Indiana Jones is currently in development and will be available soon!

The Indiana Jones franchise, starring Harrison Ford, is perhaps one of the most popular IPs owned by Disney. With four movies out and the fifth one on its way, there is no doubt that Dr. Jones has gathered a massive fanbase since Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered in 1981. The popular franchise has inspired merchandise, collectible replicas, and even multiple attractions worldwide, including Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril at Disneyland Paris, proving that thousands, if not millions, of fans, are eager to live their own adventure along Dr. Indiana Jones.

To add to this excitement, a popular theme park recently announced an all-new expansion that will give Guests a chance to live their adventure in true Indiana Jones fashion, in a jungle-like environment, riding all-terrain vehicles and encountering dreaded snakes (why did it have to be snakes?).

Dreamworld, a theme park and zoo situated on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, recently announced a brand-new area coming to the Park in late 2024, packed with adventure and thrills for the whole family. Rivertown, the new expansion, is described by Dreamworld as follows:

Following the development of Kenny and Belinda’s Dreamland, the land currently occupied by ABC KIDS and The Wiggles World will be re-developed into a brand-new themed environment, aptly named Rivertown due to its location adjacent to the Murrissippi River. The area will offer a unique, immersive, and heavily themed experience, and will feature two jewels in its crown…

Rivertown will be home to an all-new, world-class Vekoma family coaster, Jungle Rush. This bold will be the most significant single investment in Dreamworld’s expansion projects.

Jungle Rush is described by Dreamworld as follows:

The most significant single investment in this phase of the plan, and in Dreamworld’s history will be in a new, world-class family rollercoaster, Jungle Rush! Designed and built by the world-renowned manufacturer, Vekoma, the $35 million ride will offer an experience suitable for both kids and adults and will feature the world’s first inclined turntable, as well as Dreamworld’s most immersive theming and storytelling ever built. It will include 12 airtime elements, dedicated show moments and the ability to run both backwards and forwards!