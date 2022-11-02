Want to Enjoy a Free Day at Universal Orlando Resort? Here’s How You Can!

Want to enjoy a day of fun at Universal Orlando Resort for free? Thanks to a fantastic offer, you can!

If a day packed with fun at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure sounds like your kind of day, you have to take advantage of an amazing offer currently taking place at Universal Orlando Resort.

Per Universal Orlando’s website, Guests who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will receive an extra day at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure completely free! While prices for 2-Park tickets vary depending on the date, admission ranges between $164 and $214 per adult per ticket.

This offer is only available online now and through December 14, 2022, and tickets are valid to visit the Orlando theme parks from November 1, 2022, through January 26, 2023. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days to spread out the fun at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

However, blockout dates and restrictions apply. The blockout dates for this offer are November 21 through November 26, 2022, and December 22, 2022, through January 2, 2023.

This offer is exclusively valid for Florida Residents. Per Universal’s website, a valid Florida photo ID is required to make this offer valid.

As if that wasn’t enough, Guests can also add a day at Universal’s Volcano Bay for only $25 more! Per Universal, this price is only available when you add a day to the 2nd Day Free Park-to-Park Promo Ticket offer.

This is the perfect time to take advantage of this exclusive offer, as the awesomest celebration of the season will soon begin at Universal Orlando Resort, bringing holiday cheer and so many jolly offerings, from holiday decorations throughout the Park’s themed areas to very merry parades, seasonal sweets, treats, and merchandise, and so much more!

In addition, Universal Orlando will bring back fan-favorite exclusive offerings like The Grinch™ & Friends Character Breakfast and Universal’s Holiday Tour. You can click here to learn more about these exclusive offerings.