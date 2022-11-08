The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, and Guests visiting Disneyland can already feel the magic of the holidays in the air.

Disneyland Continues to gear up to celebrate the holidays in the merriest way possible, with some attractions receiving a seasonal overlay for the occasion, including The Haunted Mansion and “it’s a small world,” delightful offerings arriving at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District, and so many more magical offerings that will surely put you in the mood for a hot chocolate and some Christmas carols.

However, the most iconic piece of Disney magic for the holidays just arrived at Disneyland Park, making Main Street, U.S.A., even merrier and brighter. As Five Fires (@thecalibae) shared on Twitter, the iconic Christmas tree arrived at Disneyland yesterday, November 7, as the Park gets ready to begin the holiday celebrations officially.

#disneyland Christmas tree has arrived

And over on Tiktok, @ocresorthoppers shared a video of the highly anticipated arrival at night, with thousands of lights that bring the holiday cheer to Main Street

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Disneyland Christmas Tree is finally up! [2022] #disneyland #disneylandchristmas #disneylandchristmas2022 #disneylandcalifornia #disneylandresort #christmas #christmas2022

While there are still some decorations that need to be installed by Cast Members across the Park, including the traditional wreaths and garlands along Main Street, Guests can already feel the holiday magic in the air when they visit Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney District, and even the Disney hotels, as the holiday spirit spreads across the Resort.

Holiday celebrations will officially begin on November 11 at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and across the Disney Resort in California. These celebrations will last through January 8, 2023, with exclusive seasonal treats, entertainment offerings, decorations, interactive activities, attraction overlays, and so much more for all Guests to enjoy!

