Water Flows Into Splash Mountain Log at Disney, Covers Guest’s Feet

A concerning video was shared on social media of one of Disneyland’s most beloved rides.

Disneyland is home to dozens of legendary attractions. From slow-moving dark rides through a Haunted Mansion to thrilling adventures in the Swiss Alps, Guests can find just about everything at the California Park.

Of course, if Guests are itching to beat the heat, no ride offers a better solution than Splash Mountain.

Every good theme park should have a log flume ride, and Disney may have one of the best. Splash Mountain takes Guests on a 10-minute journey as they follow the story of Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear.

While Splash Mountain is a very iconic and beloved attraction and has become one of the most recognizable rides in the world, the basis for the ride does come from a film that Disney has done its best to hide. Disney’s Song of the South (1946) is a film that many have deemed racist for its depictions of the Reconstruction-era American South.

Because of this, Splash Mountain is set for a huge refurbishment, one that will turn it into an attraction based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009). However, Guests are still experiencing this ride by the thousands each day at the Disneyland Resort.

Unfortunately, the ride is not in the best shape, and a video shared on Reddit recently showed that not all Slash mountain logs are guaranteed to be seaworthy full video is linked below:

As you can see, a considerable amount of water seeped into the log during the ride. The Guest who shared the video added the following caption:

Log was flooded during the whole ride! I love how unexpectedly wet you’ll get, it’s always a surprise! 🤭🤎 The Guest also clarified that this was before the big drop, indicating that something was actually wrong with the ride vehicle. This is actually not that rare of an occurrence, as we have seen multiple Splash Mountain logs sink in the past few months at both the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort. Hopefully, when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens, this specific issue will be a thing of the past.