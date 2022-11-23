Disney Officially Acknowledges Genie+ May Run Out

Genie+ has been a controversial topic since its origin, but even more so in recent days, especially with the rising cost of Genie+ at Disney World, the highest it’s been so far.

Though Genie+ was designed to improve the Guest experience at the Parks by helping them reduce wait times for certain attractions with Lightning Lane or preserve their memories from the day with PhotoPass, it may be now that the negative aspects of the app outweigh the benefits.

As helpful as this app is, it has been subject to availability at the Parks. But, in a new Tweet from reporter Scott Gustin, we can see that Disneyland has updated its messaging on Genie+ availability:

Disneyland updated its Genie+ page in the past few days to include a line about the possibility of Genie+ sales being stopped based on demand. Screenshots of before and after.

Gustin clarified in a response to this Tweet that this availability messaging has been part of the Genie+ policy, but now this language has been updated on the website to better reflect the policies.

Responses to this Tweet showed differing opinions about Genie+. Some Twitter users expressed dislike for the app, hoping that the availability (or lack of availability) of this app calls for the restriction of Genie+ to busier days, while others hope this system disappears altogether and that FastPasses return instead.

For example, @RyanLMorris commented:

It’d be crazy if they hadn’t capped purchases before now, considering fast passes always had the ability to run out. But given how terrible lines have gotten (and seeing LL lines constantly extend far beyond where they should), it wouldn’t surprise me if they hadn’t been capping.

Additionally, @Vasooki added:

Here’s hoping it’s because they’re moving in the direction of perhaps only offering Genie+ during peak season, and letting weekdays and off season guests either have fastpass again, or it’s every man for himself equality

Per the Disneyland website, here is the full messaging on Genie+ availability:

In addition to getting all of the great features that come with the complimentary Disney Genie service, purchasing Disney Genie+ service offers even more convenience and flexibility, starting at $25.00 USD per ticket per day. Prices and availability vary by date. Disney Genie+ service is available for purchase before your visit—as an add-on with new ticket or vacation package purchases—or may be available as a single-day purchase for existing ticket holders through the Disneyland app on the day of your park visit after park entry. Please check the Disneyland app after park entry for pricing and availability, as availability is limited.

