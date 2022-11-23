Disney World Restaurant Returns With New $250 Menu

After being closed for quite some time, Takumi-Tei, operated by Mitsukoshi, has officially reopened in Walt Disney World.

The restaurant is found at the Japan Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase and features a brand new menu upon reopening.

Here, Disney invites Guests to enjoy “exquisite ambience” as they “pass through the magnificent threshold and be transported away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life to a quiet haven of peace, tranquility and beauty.”

Meaning “House of the Artisan” in Japanese, Takumi-Tei features 5 beautiful rooms, each inspired by a natural element–water, wood, earth, stone or washi paper. Every area features beautiful, handcrafted works of art honoring the element that brought it to life.

The biggest change to the menu is the prices. The new menu features two omakase multi-course meals coming in at $250 for the omnivorous and $150 for a plant-based meal.

Takumi-Tei is now open but is not taking reservations at this time. Walk-ins are welcome. The full menu can be seen down below:

Omakase Menu “Kiku”

Zensai Moriawase

Chef’s selection of five seasonal appetizers

Sushi

Nigiri and roll

Agemono

Lobster tempura served with creamy ponzu sauce and matcha salt

Sashimi

Seasonal fish

Yakimono

Your choice of: 3 oz Japanese A5 wagyu steak, curry-roasted potatoes, roasted seasonal mushrooms, or Roasted duck, garlic sautéed spinach, pumpkin puree, black grape reduction, or Grilled Chilean seabass served over rice with bonito and kelp broth

Shirumono

Seasonal broth

Ocha to Kanmi

Green tea accompanied by your choice of: Chestnut crème brûlée, or Strawberry yuzu sorbet served over plant-based shiso jelly, or Monaka daifuku with ice cream and kinako crumble

Plant-based Omakase Menu “Hasu”

Zensai Moriawase

Chef’s selection of three seasonal appetizers

Sushi

Nigiri and roll made with seasonal vegetables

Shusai

Deep-fired tofu, black rice, carrots, seasonal mushrooms, tsuyu dressing

Yuba Roll

Beancurd skin rolled with daikon, cucumber, yuzu kosho dressing

Yasai Tempura

Seasonal vegetable tempura served with warm soba noodles

Ocha to Kanmi

Green tea accompanied by your choice of: Strawberry yuzu sorbet served over plant-based shiso jelly, or Monaka daifuku with dairy-free ice cream and kinako crumble

Will you be dining here once it finally reopens?