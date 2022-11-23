Guests “Infuriated” By Disney Merchandise Hoarders, “They Bought 18”

Disney Park merchandise can be a touchy subject. In the past, we’ve seen full-on fights break out over limited-edition items, and while DIsney tends to keep things in stock, Guests can still feel the panic set in when a new item comes out, and they’re not there to pick it up.

Some items prove to be so popular and coveted that resellers swoop in for their chance to flip these hot pieces of merchandise.

Because of this, at Walt Disney World Resort as well as the Disneyland Resort, we have seen Disney take an active stance against resellers when it comes to their merchandise. Whenever Disney drops a new line of merchandise or a limited-time product, we tend to see some Guests leave with as many pieces of merchandise as they can carry.

Some Guests still manage to circumvent these limitations, but they certainly help.

Disney has really been going all in on its new popcorn buckets. In the last year, popcorn buckets have been released in all different kinds of shapes and sizes, representing things from Disney’s Main Street Electrical Parade to EPCOT’s unofficial mascot.

Earlier this year, Guests at Walt Disney World went crazy for the infamous Figment Popcorn Bucket that debuted at EPCOT. At one point, Guests stood in line for more than seven hours to get their hands on the adorable popcorn bucket.

Popcorn buckets have almost become a status symbol for Disney Park fans, with each new release gaining massive waits. The new buckets also act as a way for Disney to bring back popular characters in a fun and unique way. We saw this we the recent Mr. Toad Popcorn Bucket.

Unfortunately, resellers decimated this item, too, with listings being shared on eBay for well over double the normal price. This trend has continued with Disney’s newest bucket as well with Guests discussing the issue online.

You can check out the full post down below:

The original poster of this photo further commented on the situation, saying they tried to just buy one while the people in front of them bought 18. The went on to say that Disney needs to strictly limit the release and sale of these items.

One user responded in agreement, calling it “infuriating.” Another called the whole process of hyping Disney Park merchandise up “insane.”

Like we said, Disney does have limitations put in place so that reselling does not become a giant issue, but obviously, it’s still quite possible.

What’s a piece of Disney Park merchandise you just had to have?