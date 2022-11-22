Disney World Charges Guest For Medical Emergency at Theme Park

A recent trip to Walt Disney World Resort didn’t go as planned for certain Guests, and it only got worse once they saw the bill.

A recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort did not go as planned for Guests visiting Magic Kingdom.

“Recently me and my wife were at magic kingdom and unfortunately, my wife had a slight medical issue that forced us to use Disney’s urgent care service and had to be shuttled over to the urgent care they use for emergencies,” the Guest said on social media.

However, it got much worse when the Guest saw their bill, which included a charge for a missed dining reservation.

“Now that emergency made us miss out on a “Be Our Guest” dinner reservation,” the Guest explained. “I know Disney charges for missing a reservation, but I wasn’t too worried about the charge as this was an emergency and I figured if I asked to have the money refunded it wouldn’t be a problem. We had made all our reservations that week up to that point so we definitely don’t have a habit of missing on purpose.

“It has been two weeks now. I put in two tickets through the Disney help center. One immediately when we were charged and one a week later and have not heard back from anyone. I also tried calling a number of times, and when I have been transferred, the call disconnects.”

Because of the volume of calls that come into Disney Guest Services each day, wait times can fluctuate.

