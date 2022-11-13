Disney World Reinforces Cancellation Policies Following Tropical Storm Nicole

As Tropical Storm Nicole subsides from the East Coast, operations have begun to continue as normal, especially for larger entities like Orlando International Airport and Walt Disney World Resort.

Currently, all four Disney World theme parks, hotels, and Disney Springs have reopened. During the storm, Disney gave Guests a break as they shifted their travel plans, showing more leniency in certain areas like cancellation policies and fees.

However, as operations have been returning to normal, Disney World has reinstated its cancellation policies for dining and select experiences. Those who pre-paid for their reservations and had these payments canceled because of the tropical storm will be canceled and refunded to the original payment method.

Today, November 12, is the first day that Disney is reinforcing their previous cancellation policies that were in place for experiences such as Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

The cancellation policy says that if Guests do not cancel their reservation at least one day in advance, they will incur fees for these experiences, which are $10 for Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, as well as some dining experiences, and $249 for Savi’s Workshop.

In addition to these cancellation policies, Disney has made Guests aware that transportation services have resumed but are subject to weather conditions.

Guests with Park tickets and reservations for the time that Tropical Storm Nicole affected operations will be able to use their tickets at a later time, as Disney extended the validity window for unused days:

Multi-day theme park tickets with unused days and a validity window impacted by Tropical Storm Nicole have been extended to allow use of the remaining unused ticket days through September 30, 2023. In order to enter a park, both a park reservation and valid ticket for the same park on the same date are required.

For up-to-date weather updates and closure information, check out Disney World’s website. Disney World also has a webpage dedicated to hurricane policies to help Guests know what to expect in the event of a hurricane.

Has your Disney vacation ever been impacted by a hurricane? What was your experience like?