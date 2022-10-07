Disney World Brings Back Strict Cancellation Fees Post-Hurricane

If you need to cancel your Disney World plans, you should probably do so now!

Due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian that moved through Florida last week, Walt Disney World Resort lapsed cancellation fees as Guests scrambled to rearrange their travel plans.

But now that the hurricane has subsided in Florida and the Walt Disney World Resort Parks and Hotels have begun to reopen, previous cancellation fees that were waived before are now being re-issued.

The policies that will be reinforced on October 9 apply to dining and other experiences, such as the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and Savi’s Workshop. Walt Disney World Resort Hotels are waiving their cancellation fees through October 7.

However, Disney has not left Guests in the dark about these policies. Their website has several FAQ’s regarding reservations for Parks, special events, and dining in the event of a hurricane. This includes answers to questions regarding cancellation or change fees, booking through the Walt Disney Travel Company or third party, and changing dates.

Disney has also stressed the importance of checking ahead for the weather forecast in Central Florida as you plan your vacation. Additionally, their website page provides Guests with critical information and updates should adverse weather affect the Parks’ openings or hours. Disney also notes on this page that “Some Resort experiences can be delayed, rescheduled or canceled due to severe weather.”

Some Guests may be wondering how long their theme park tickets will be valid due to Hurricane Ian. Disney reassures Guests that if they had partially-used multi-day Park tickets whose dates were affected by the hurricane closures, they could use any of the unused days through September 30, 2023.

Additionally, as some Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party dates had been canceled because of the hurricane, Disney provides guidelines on how Guests can get refunds.

Per Walt Disney World Resort,

“If you purchased Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets for the event on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 directly from Disney using a credit card, debit card or Disney Rewards Card, a refund will be automatically processed back to your original form of payment within 7 business days. Please note: refunds may take longer to appear on your statement depending on your financial institution. If you purchased directly from Disney using another method of payment or your purchase included other products, please contact us. If you purchased a Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party ticket from a travel agent, travel wholesaler or other third-party travel seller, please contact your travel seller for further information.”

What do you think about Disney’s hurricane policies? Have you ever had a Disney trip impacted by hurricanes? Let us know your experience in the comments.