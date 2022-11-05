Disney Announces Exclusive Streaming Options Coming This November

If you needed yet another reason to be grateful in the month of November, look no further than the plethora of offerings from Disney+!

Disney just announced a lineup that includes multiple finales, premieres, specials, and a lot more that will have fans excited.

In the four-part series Donna Hay Christmas, premiering Wednesday, November 2, with all episodes, Donna Hay demonstrates how to create the most spectacular festive celebration. From reimagined main dishes like the ultimate glazed ham, to showstopping desserts like her signature centerpiece pavlova, Hay shares her best time-savers and signature cheats to create your very own kind of Christmas magic.

In addition, The Santa Clauses premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, November 16. After stopping at one of his favorite houses, Scott Calvin (Disney Legend Tim Allen) realizes that the 28 years he’s been Santa Claus have flown by. To make matters worse, his magic is beginning to falter. Scott trains to get his Santa mojo back, but the following Christmas things only get worse. In the second episode, he learns that, by way of the “Secessus” clause, he can retire—but he must find a worthy successor before doing so. Torn between wanting to retire and not wanting to leave the North Pole, Scott taps his children as possible candidates. However, neither of them is interested, as they want to know more about the world outside the North Pole.

Premiering that same day is Best in Snow, a festive holiday special hosted by Tituss Burgess that transports teams from around the world to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and throws them into a spirited competition. With the help of Snowdome’s finest carvers, teams will transform their 10-foot, 20-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios. The teams will take family favorites such as Moana, Coco, and The Lion King and bring the characters to life in a way you’ve never seen before—in snow! Spectacular snow sculptures and lively musical performances from Burgess, Kermit the Frog, and DCappella make this an action-packed event for the entire family.

On Friday, November 25, RUN DMC’s Rev Run invites audiences to experience The Hip Hop Nutcracker, inspired by the classic ballet The Nutcracker. It’s the night of the annual New Year’s Eve block party, and Maria-Clara (Caché Melvin) is feeling down because her mom and pop (Allison Holker Boss and Stephen “tWitch” Boss) aren’t getting along. So, she embarks on a holiday adventure to bring them back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer (Comfort Fedoke), and the Nutcracker (Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall) she brings to life. Maria-Clara’s journey takes her from the streets of New York to fantasy worlds where she battles with mice and toy soldiers (Viktor White, BDash, and Kevin “Konkrete” Davis”)—and goes back in time to the Land of Sweets in order to find the key to unlock her holiday wish. Will it be enough to rekindle her parents’ lost love before the clock strikes midnight? The special also features dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, KidaTheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez (as magical snowflakes), and more.

Marvel Studios has several new titles debuting throughout the month. First up is Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Thursday, November 3), where stars Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, and Benedict Wong reveal how Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was conceived and shaped. Discover what it took for She-Hulk’s creators to pull off the show’s tricky tone and deliver Marvel Studios’ first truly comedic series—one that boldly breaks the fourth wall to acknowledge its own audience, no less!

The following day, Director by Night will explore director and composer Michael Giacchino’s vision, style, and approach to bringing the chilling story to life, as well as offering an insider’s look at the between-the-scenes making of Werewolf by Night. That same day, three new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends will debut, highlighting key aspects of Black Panther characters King T’Challa, Princess Shuri, and the Dora Milaje. Last but not least, James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Friday, November 25, starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper, and introducing Kevin Bacon.

If you want a dose of reality, on Wednesday, November 9, The Montaners will premiere with five episodes. The docuseries follows the iconic Montaner family, headed by one of the most important artists in the history of Latin music: Ricardo Montaner.

That same day, Season 1 of Save Our Squad with David Beckham will premiere; the docuseries will follow David Beckham as he teams up with Westward Boys, an under 14’s grassroots side from East London who have not won a game all season. Beckham must draw upon all of his years of experience if he’s going to stand a chance of saving the team from relegation.

A week later, on Wednesday, November 16, all episodes from Season 1 of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth will be available to stream. Hemsworth challenges himself to combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body in this new National Geographic original series, created by Darren Aronofsky. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body, watch as the actor learns firsthand how everyone can live better longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory, and confront mortality.

What will you be streaming on Disney+ this November? Let us know in the comments!