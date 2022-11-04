Disney Reveals First Trailer For ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker,’ A Remix on the Classic

Are you ready for a twist on Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker? This holiday season, catch Rev. Run, Kurtis Blow, Stephen Laurel “tWitch” Boss, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and more in The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Disney+.

Disney released the first trailer for the holiday special on Thursday:

Reimagined, reinvented, remixed. 🎵🔥 #TheHipHopNutcracker, an Original special, is streaming November 25 on #DisneyPlus. #SeasonsStreamings

The Hip Hop Nutcracker starts streaming November 25 on Disney+.

More on The Hip Hop Nutcracker

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is celebrating its tenth anniversary on tour with a filmed special on Disney+. From the tour website:

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, smashing hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky’s timeless music together into a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is brought to life by a powerhouse cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop’s founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. And to add to the excitement – inspired by the live stage show – the Original Special “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” from Disney Branded Television will stream this holiday season, only on Disney+. Just like the original, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Grab your family and friends and let the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker take you on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

