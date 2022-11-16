How to Get Your Mickey Ears Customized at Disney

Going to the Disneyland Resort is an adventure, but what is an adventure without corresponding clothing and accessories? Disney Parks Guests love a good pair of Mickey ear hats, Minnie ear headbands, or really any piece of Disney clothing or merch with the beloved Mouse duo.

Getting the ears is one thing, but what if you could make them your own? Thanks to a new TikTok video, we get some more insight into how we can personalize our ears to match our style.

TikTok user @weloveatheme recently shared a video in which a Cast Member is creating customized artwork onto some Mickey ears.

In the video, @weloveatheme explains that at Disneyland, you can buy plain Mickey ears on Main Street, U.S.A. and have them personalized by a Cast Member. The poster also explains in the comments that this process is done at the Plaza Point store toward the end of Main Street, U.S.A. And as some commenters explained, this personalization can also be done at Walt Disney World Resort, specifically at Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe in Liberty Square.

The poster also lets viewers know that they can purchase a set of plain Mickey ears for $35 to have them personalized, and these ears can be found at Plaza Point, World of Disney at Downtown Disney, or throughout the Park in general.

Though the comments section consisted of mostly bewildered Disney fans not realizing this was possible, there were several commenters who shared their experience with this personalization process. Some noted that this process is $5 per word or artwork, though they claimed that Disney Cast Members can be generous with how they count words.

Others complained that the process takes a long time, as they would visit the shop but were told to come back later, or they were told the ears would be finished in the afternoon but were actually done late at night.

Though Disneyland is known for having personalized hats in the past, such as stitching your name on the back of a Mickey ear hat, they’ve leveled up over the years, first through painting customized Christmas tree ornaments and now decorating Mickey ears or other similar merchandise with your name or a favorite Disney character, quote, or similar artwork.

Have you ever gotten customized ears at any of the Disney Parks? What was your experience like?