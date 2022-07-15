Small business owner @EarsByBecka gained over 13,000 likes on her recent TikTok video in which she prepares to ship a pair of Mickey Ears she created for a customer with special needs.

The video showcases a pair of noise-reducing headphones, crafted specially for a “Toy Story loving boy.” The small business owner and TikTok user, @EarsByBecka, posted:

I feel so honored with each and every one of these eaes I get to make 🧩 #disney #disneytiktok #autism#autismawareness #toystory #pixar #smallbusiness #smallbusinesstiktok

Products such as these are instrumental for Guests who might struggle with the massive amount of sensory stimulation one encounters on a trip to the Disney Parks, as it allows them to filter out some of the input that could be triggering for them and maximize their experience.

Guests can often be seen wearing these noise reducing headphones in order to comfortably view fireworks, shows like Fantastic, parades, and more.

For @EarsByBecka, combining this necessary with personalized Mickey Ears leaves her feeling “so honored,” and gives her special needs customers a chance to join in on the headband fun.

Like @EarsByBecka, Walt Disney World is also committed to helping Guests with special needs maximize their experience in the parks.

Per Walt Disney World’s website, the following disability services and more are available to park Guests in need:

Disability Access Service: Learn more about how eligible Guests can register for our Disability Access Service (DAS) program, which assists those who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to disability.

Electric Conveyance Vehicle (ECV) Rentals: Learn more about these 4-wheel vehicles that help Guests travel long distances with ease. Guides for Guests with Disabilities: Available at Guest Relations, these guides can also be downloaded in a printable format for each theme park. Parking: Parking for Guests with disabilities is available all throughout Walt Disney World Resort. A valid disability parking permit is required. Restrooms & Companion Restrooms: Restrooms at the theme parks offer facilities designed for access by Guests with mobility disabilities. Companion-assisted restroom facilities are also available at various locations in each theme park. Theme park First Aid locations have facilities with additional space and privacy for individuals who may need assistance from a member of their party with their personal care needs. Service Animals: We welcome service animals at most locations throughout our theme parks and Resort hotels. At Walt Disney World Resort, a service animal is defined as any dog or miniature horse trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability. Guests who use service animals must retain control of their animals at all times and should keep them on a leash or harness while visiting. Special Effects: Special effects—including theatrical smoke, fog, snow and bubbles—are used at select Walt Disney World Resort attractions, shows and events. All special effects are produced using products that have been proven to be safe in these applications.For additional questions regarding the above, please contact a Guest Relations Cast Member for details. Wheelchair Rentals: Take advantage of several convenient options when renting a wheelchair at Walt Disney World Resort.

Guest Health Care Services Presented by AdventHealth: AdventHealth is here to help prepare for your family’s needs as you plan for an unforgettable Walt Disney World Resort vacation—including first aid, video visits and urgent care services.

