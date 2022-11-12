Where to Find the Best Caramel Treats at Disney World

Fall is certainly in the air, which means it’s the perfect weather for fall-inspired flavors, like apple, cinnamon, pumpkin, and especially caramel!

If you have a sweet tooth and are looking for some candy or caramel-coated snacks, there are plenty of places throughout the Walt Disney World Resort where you can find delicious caramel treats to satisfy your craving.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, one of the best places to find caramel-infused treats is at Karamell-Küche in EPCOT, located in the German pavilion. This location is the only Werther’s Original store in the world, with so many caramel classics, as well as limited-time offerings to choose from.

At Karamell-Küche, you can also find fresh Werther’s Original Hand-Crafted Caramel Popcorn, which is only available here as well as Big Top Treats at Magic Kingdom. And from the glass case, explore a scrumptious blend of caramel and chocolate with either the Werther’s Original Caramel Square with Dark Chocolate and Sea Salt or a Werther’s Original Caramel S’more.

There are also several new seasonal menu items only available at Karamell-Küche. These items are all covered in Werther’s caramel and are the perfect, cozy treat for fall.

Werther’s Original Caramel Holiday Flight: Four Werther’s Original Caramel mini-Squares inspired by Cranberry, Eggnog, Gingerbread, and Snickerdoodle flavors. Werther’s Original Caramel Snickerdoodle Cookie: Cinnamon Sugar Cookie drizzled with Werther’s Original Caramel. Werther’s Original Caramel Gingerbread Cookie Sandwich: Two soft Gingerbread Cookies with Buttercream Icing and Werther’s Original Caramel.

There are also some seasonal treats with Werther’s Original Caramel perfect for the fall season:

Werther’s Original Caramel Hot Cocoa Square: Werther’s Original Caramel Hot Cocoa flavored Square with Dark Chocolate and Mini Marshmallows. Werther’s Original Caramel Fruit & Nut Granola Bar: Granola Bar with Almonds, Oats, and Cranberries layered with Werther’s Original Caramel and a sprinkle of Sea Salt.

Then come the apples!

Minnie Reindeer Apple: Granny Smith Caramel Apple with a White Chocolatey Coating and Red Bow, Marshmallows, Milk Chocolate Antlers, and Fondant features. Mickey Red Ornament Apple: Granny Smith Caramel Apple with a White Chocolatey Coating, Marshmallows, Red Sugar, and Fondant Snowflakes. Mickey Blue Ornament Apple: Granny Smith Caramel Apple with a White Chocolatey Coating, Marshmallows, Blue Sugar, and Fondant Snowflakes.

And if you’re looking for other caramel treats, Karamell-Küche is not your only option! Check out this list below to find other places to feed your sugar craving:

Big Top Treats at Magic Kingdom Theme Park

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Candy Cauldron and Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Screen Door General Store at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Are you a caramel fan? What is your favorite caramel treat to find at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments!