How to Go Bounty Hunting at Disneyland

MagicBand+ debuted in October at the Disneyland Resort, bringing certain features already present at Disney World over to Disneyland to give Guests the same sense of magic when exploring The Happiest Place on Earth.

This wearable technology has several exciting features, such as glowing and vibrating throughout certain nighttime events like World of Color at Disney’s California Adventure. It’s also helpful and more convenient when getting admission into the Parks or redeeming your Lightning Lane tickets.

But did you know that you can use MagicBand+ to access exclusive games at the Parks?

A new TikTok from @sometimescastles gives viewers a detailed look into this new interactive MagicBand+ feature, which is the bounty-hunting game at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland.

Before you play, make sure you have these three things ready to go: the Disneyland app, the Play Disney Parks app, and MagicBand+. Once you’re signed in and have your devices paired, you’re ready to begin!

The poster then explains how to play. To start, find the bounty board in Batuu, where you will scan your MagicBand+. If it’s your first time playing the game, the board will give you directions on how to play. Once you run through the instructions, it will give you your bounty as well as the number of credits you can earn.

Your MagicBand+ will be your guide in this game, glowing different colors based on if you’re going in the right direction. For instance, if you’re on the right track, it will glow green. If not, it will glow red. However, if it turns purple, you’ve found the right doorway, as well as the bounty, and you will use the Play Disney Parks app to scan it in.

In this TikTok, @sometimescastles shows us how the game works, explaining that it’s very much a “hot and cold” game. They also mentioned how if you’re on the right track, your MagicBand+ will glow green and vibrate faster if you get closer to the target.

Once you find the correct doorway and the MagicBand+ turns purple, use your Play Disney Parks app on your phone to scan the area. It will confirm that you’ve found the bounty, which you can then turn in for credits. However, as the poster explained, the game might inform you that if you want to be part of the “Bounty Hunters Guild,” you will need more credits.

Unfortunately, you can’t play this bounty-hunting game without the MagicBand+. If you don’t have MagicBand+, there are still plenty of games you can play on the Play Disney Parks app, especially if you’re waiting in longer queues.

There are different types of games you can play on the app, depending on which attraction queue you are in, such as Space Mountain or Peter Pan’s Flight at Disneyland, and Toy Story Midway Mania at California Adventure.

Have you ever played this bounty-hunting game at Disneyland? What other experiences have you found like this at the Disney Parks? Share your experience below!