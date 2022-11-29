The popular franchise Avatar is set to hit the big screen in just a matter of weeks.

It’s been more than a decade since the original Avatar (2009) hit the big screen. The science-fiction film was directed, written, produced, and co-edited by James Cameron and starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver.

The movie has since spawned its own theme park land– Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort-– and the two attractions inside the world, Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey, are two of the most popular rides in the Disney Park.

For years, fans have waited for major sequels to hit the big screen and Avatar 2, also known as Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally set to be released on December 14, 2022. James Cameron previously revealed that there were plans for the second Avatar to be released in 2014, but many factors– including the development of three more sequels– put the film on hold for several more years.

However, as Disney and 20th Century Studios look to bring the franchise back to life after more than a decade away, it seems they may have an uphill battle to overcome.

According to reports from Cosmic Book News, the early estimates peg Avatar: The Way of Water will open to $150 Million domestically when it debuts in December, with a higher number of $175 million number possible.

From the outside-looking-in, this number might look plenty big, but Avatar 2 had a massive budget, and if these numbers are correct, this would be an immense flop for the franchise’s return.

James Cameron just recently shared that the film would need to break $2 billion internationally just to break even. It seems they’ll be facing an uphill battle in making that come to fruition.

Avatar 3 is reportedly set to be released in December 2024.

Avatar 3 is reportedly set to be released in December 2024.